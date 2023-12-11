Florida gas prices plummet to below $3 a gallon

Gas prices across Florida are at their lowest levels of 2023.

According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.98.

That represents a 17-cent drop from the previous week.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says an increase in gas supply contributed to the drop at the pump.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies," Jenkins said in a Sunday release.

"About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike."

The cheapest gas can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach metro market, where's averaging $2.83 a gallon. The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market is the highest at $3.21.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $2.92 on average.