Westshore Plaza could be demolished to make way for new development

WestShore Plaza would be no more under a redevelopment plan that got initial approval from Tampa City Council last week.

The mall was built in the 1960s, and even Truett Gardner — attorney for mall owner Washington Prime Group — has fond memories.

"I bought my first cassette tapes at the Westshore Mall, including Van Halen "1984," Gardner said during the council meeting.

Washington Prime Group had a plan approved in2020 that would have redeveloped only the east side of the mall.

Now it wants approval to redevelop the entire sire into a mixed use area with shopping, residential units and business.

Neighbors are concerned about traffic generated by a revitalized site. So is council chairman Guido Maniscalco.

If successful, Maniscalco said the redevelopment could put even more pressure on traffic in the area.

"It would go back to possibly number closer to when that mall was at its peak with the amount of people coming in," Maniscalco said.

Council members unanimously approved the plan in a first reading.

Maniscalco said his approval was a reluctant one.

"You know, this mall's going to be torn down and it was a part of my childhood and a lot of people's," Maniscalco said. "And, I think the only thing left is going to be the Macys, but everything else is going to be gone.

"You know, you hate to see change, But Tampa's growing; it's a beautiful project."

It's hoped the new Westshore Interchange will help with will help relieve future traffic pressure.

The second reading of the proposal is set for April 18.