Gas below $3 a gallon? It's happening once gain as gas prices continue to fall

If you never thought you'd see gas prices below $3 a gallon any time soon, you may in the near future.

Monday's statewide average of $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is the lowest since February.

According to AAA, around 23% of retailers across the state — including some in the greater Tampa Bay region— are already below $3.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says that number "is likely to grow this week."

"Declining oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline," Jenkins said in a news release. "Unless oil prices reverse course, gas prices should move even lower."

According to AAA, the price is down 16 cents since last week, 25 cents in the last month, and 48 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region is paying $3.12 on average.