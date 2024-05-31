© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Floridians don't seem overly concerned about a predicted active hurricane season

WUSF | By Savannah Rude
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
satellite view of Hurricane Idalia
NOAA
As it moved north into the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia intensified into a powerful hurricane.

A survey conducted by AAA reveals that Floridians are not more concerned about this year's approaching hurricane season than they have been in years past.

A majority of Floridians have the same level of concern despite what forecasters say could be an extremely active Atlantic hurricane season.

Those were the findings of a survey conducted by AAA.

AAA on Thursday released the 2024 Q2 AAA Consumer Pulse Survey, which asked questions regarding severe weather by state.

Questions concerned matters over severe weather and natural disaster preparation, and residents were surveyed using a proprietary online research panel.

A total of 5,000 residents in The Auto Club Group territory completed the survey, which was weighted by age and gender within each state.

RELATED: How an eddy in the Gulf of Mexico could supercharge hurricanes in a busy season

Results showed that a majority of Floridians have the same level of concern as last hurricane season, while only 29% are more concerned.

While most Floridians said they would evacuate during a hurricane if they were warned, the majority of Floridians (64%) said the lowest category that they would evacuate from would be a Category 4 hurricane.

In addition, 27% of Florida residents answered that they would ignore evacuation warnings.

The most common response to why Florida residents would not evacuate in the case of a hurricane was believing that the storm would turn away from their direction.

RELATED: Human nature to downplay hurricanes is dangerous, emergency managers warn

“Staying in the path of a potentially deadly storm is just not worth the risk,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a newsrelease. “Take steps now to develop an evacuation plan for your family and pets.”

About a quarter of Florida residents (23%) said they do not make any preparations for hurricane season, while the majority answered that they have bought supplies such as flashlights, toiletries and batteries.

A high percentage also answered that they have bought extra food and water.

Most Floridians (57%) believe that they are only somewhat prepared for hurricane season and that they will only make the necessary preparations if a hurricane is approaching their area.

According to AAA, survey results had a maximum margin of error of ± 1.4% points, and for individual states besides North Dakota, the maximum margin of error was ± 4.9% points.
Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonAAA
Savannah Rude
Savannah Rude is the WUSF Stephen Noble Social/Digital News intern for summer 2024.
See stories by Savannah Rude
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now