Tampa-area charitable organizations see unprecedented demand for food, toys this holiday

After a chaotic few months in Florida, your holiday season may not seem as festive as usual.

Thousands of people across the state are still recovering from the recent hurricanes. And the charitable organizations dedicated to providing those in need with resources are dealing with unprecedented demand.

Metropolitan Ministries is a nonprofit committed to decreasing homelessness and food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area.

Justine Burke, vice president of marketing and communications, said that donations are down 23% compared to this time last year.

“At the same time, the need coming to us has increased,” she said. “That means people registering for assistance with food for the holidays, and toys as well for Christmas has increased by 20%.”

Burke stressed that the situation is dire, causing the organization to close registration for Thanksgiving assistance on its website.

She thinks the compounded devastation caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton are playing a factor in the decreased donations this year.

“We understand people need to take care of their own family first,” Burke explained, adding that she knows many are still awaiting FEMA and insurance assistance. “But we can definitely see that ripple effect where people are just not able to give.”

But if you can donate food this holiday season, Metropolitan Ministries can really use it.

While 3,000 additional slots have been opened specifically for those affected by the hurricanes, Metropolitan Ministries’ ability to help is dependent on community support.

"It really takes almost 1 million pounds of food for us to serve all the families for Thanksgiving and Christmas."

The annual Holiday Tent assistance program connects donors and recipients in a space the size of a football field. The main tent, located on Tampa’s Rome Avenue, was supposed to start collecting items in early October, but Hurricane Milton delayed those plans.

"Our entire state, especially the Tampa Bay area, was really distracted with that recovery, it was terrible, so everything was kind of late this year,” Burke said.

There are multiple ways to give — or receive — help through Metropolitan Ministries.

You can drop off or pick up supplies at locations in Pasco, Hillsborough and Hernando counties, or volunteer at one of its donation sites.

At this time, holiday food items such as frozen turkeys and cranberry sauce are in extremely high demand.

Burke also encouraged people to organize charity drives within their own neighborhoods, which she said would be a “huge help.” You can then connect with a Metropolitan Ministries location to arrange a drop-off.

