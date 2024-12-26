Fishing boat charters have a long trip back from hurricane damage

Hurricane season hit the area's service industry hard. Fishing boat captains have been affected on many fronts.

Captains endured damage to docks, fishing boats and to their homes along the coast. Then came red tide and fish kills.

Hotel rooms were also snatched up by construction workers, said Hunter Leavine, host of the Captains Collective podcast, leaving fewer for the tourists who book charters.

“If I had to guess, I would say that at least 50% of the guides who would normally be on the water are not currently on the water half as much as they normally are,” Leavine said. “A lot of these guides are trying to rebuild their lives. They're trying to make ends meet.”

A lot of fishing boat captains have had cancellations because their clients don't have "good places" to stay, said Leavine.

To make ends meet, some boat workers took jobs helping rebuild beachside communities and clearing the mountains of refuse left by the storms.

“A lot of them have had to take to working in construction, going out and picking up debris themselves on the various debris teams,” said Leavine. “And a lot of them, honestly, are having to dip into their savings, dip into their debt, and try to wait until people want to come here again.”

Damage to beaches and Gulf-side hotels and rental homes means fewer tourists who want to spend a day fishing on the Gulf, Leavine added.