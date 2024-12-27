An iconic water-ski show, 'woven into the fabric of our childhoods,' is ending in Winter Haven

Winter Haven is about to lose an 80-year-old, globally-recognized tradition: the Water Ski Show at Legoland Florida Resort. It started in the 1940s when the theme park was known as Cypress Gardens.

In that era, people wore elaborate and color-coordinated costumes. They did flips and tricks, and formed pyramids by stacking on top of each other's shoulders while a boat dragged them across Lake Eloise.

It was a magical experience for decades before the park closed in 2009.

Florida Memory / State Library and Archives of Florida "The big jump," water skiing at Florida's Cypress Gardens as part of a postcard collection.

"I was at Publix supermarket, and people were crying that night while grocery shopping. It was like it really hit home,” said Dan Conrod, a yacht captain and life-long water skier in Winter Haven.

He said the community bounced back when Legoland started the shows again in 2011.

"Legoland resurrected the property and it was great when they started their version of a show,” he said.

But now Legoland is ending the water ski shows and competitions in 2025 to focus on new projects like the Sea Life Aquarium opening in the spring, bring back Ninjago Weekends, and continue to build on holiday events such as Brick-or-Treat with the Monster Skytacular drone show.

“While it wasn’t an easy decision to make and we cherish this legacy, we are listening to our guests and our focus is on introducing new and dynamic experiences to continue creating family memories,” said a Legoland Florida Resort spokesperson in an email.

Conrod was one of thousands of people, including other members of the water ski community, who signed an online petition against the move.

"For those of us who grew up here, viewing the Cypress Gardens ski show is woven into the fabric of our childhoods, an experience shared with friends and family," Blaire Williams, the petition creator, said on the website.

"Moreover, the show is not merely a personal tradition; it serves as a beacon for Florida's rich history and a testament to Winter Haven's unique imprint on the water ski world."

Conrod said the ski show at Legoland is good for local tourism.

"We have ski schools here and other businesses that rely on the commerce brought in," he said.

Dan Conrod / Courtesy Dan Conrod, a yacht captain living in Winter Haven, has been water skiing since he was seven years old.

Water skiing is not only an important part of the area's economy, said Conrod, but it's also a healthy sport.

"A lot of these healthy sports are becoming a lost art, and I think we need to expose the kids. And a lot of people, myself included, it's a reason for moving here because we can ski around. And at my old age, I still do, and a lot of my friends do as well,” he said.

Conrod said he fears that there will be no other venue for water skiing competition in the area.

“There's only one other place in Winter Haven… to their credit, the old Cypress Garden [Water] Ski Team does hold a monthly show at Lake Silver in Winter Haven, and it's great, but it's not a competition,” he said.

"Water skiing is a tradition that put Polk County on the map... It's just the history, it's tradition. And who are we to change that?"

