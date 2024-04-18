New search tool is available to compare school and district safety records

After losing his 14-year-old son in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, FL in 2018, Max Schachter was determined to improve school safety.

Schachter partnered with the University of Florida to create a new, comprehensive school safety dashboard for the state.

Using data from the Florida Department of Education and U.S. Census Reports, this dashboard provides information on everything from violent incidences in schools to mental health resources.

Users are able to compare the data between schools and districts.

"I know Alex is looking down on what we're doing," Schachter said.

Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1.