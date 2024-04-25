Campus protesters call for UF to divest from Israeli war interests

University of Florida students gathered outside the Reitz Union Wednesday in support of the Palestinian people and to urge UF to divest from Israeli war interests.

The protest was promoted by the UF Divestment Coalition and lasted approximately eight hours during which faculty and students delivered speeches.

A counter-protest of students in support of Israel occurred at the same time. The University of Florida Police Department separated the two groups.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) Students in support of Israel stand in conversation during a student demonstration for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) A protester reads the names of slain Palestinians during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) Students protest the investment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) Counter-protesters pose with the Israeli flag during a student protest calling for the investment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) A student gives a speech during a protest calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) A student holds a Palestinian flag during a student protest calling for divesting UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) Students in support of Israel clash with pro-Palestinian protesters during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) Students hold up an Israeli flag to pro-Palestinian protesters during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

(Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News) Students in support of Israel speak to pro-Palestinian protesters during a student demonstration calling for the divestment of UF funds to weapons manufacturers concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FLA.

Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1.