UF trustees to vote on Kent Fuchs as interim president

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
UF President Kent Fuchs. (WUFT News file photo)
UF President Kent Fuchs. (WUFT News file photo)

The University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to discuss who will be the university’s interim president following Ben Sasse’s resignation last week.

Former UF President Kent Fuchs has agreed to step in as interim, according to a university press release. The board will vote on whether to accept his proposal at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m.

If approved, Fuchs would take office on Aug. 1. Sasse’s resignation is effective July 31.

Fuchs served as UF’s president from 2015 to 2023, when he took a one-year sabbatical. According to the press release, he began teaching an electrical engineering course in the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering earlier this year.

