A Hernando County instructor is named Florida's Teacher of the Year

A Hernando County middle school teacher was named Florida's Teacher of the Year.

Jaime Suarez was chosen from among four other candidates during a ceremony hosted by the Florida Department of Education on Thursday.

“Congratulations to Jaime Suarez on being named Florida’s 2025 Teacher of the Year,” Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said in a news release. “It is because of inspirational and dedicated educators like Jaime that Florida’s students continue to exceed expectations and raise the bar for education.

"I look forward to seeing the impact that she will make on educators across the state over the next year.”

Suarez teaches sixth through eighth-grade math at the Challenger K through 8 School of Science and Math in Spring Hill.

Suarez will receive $50,000 while serving as the state's Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education for one year.

She will also receive a tuition waiver to pursue a graduate degree, along with a two-year scholarship through the Florida Prepaid College Savings plan to present to a student of her choice.

The other finalists, including Blake High School physics and engineering instructor Doctor Clayton Nylund, received $20,000.

Another Tampa Bay-area instructor, Seminole High School music teacher and band instructor Gerard Madrinan, was awarded the Mary J. Brogan Excellence in Teaching award. It honors a district teacher "who instills a passion for learning in their students."

Madrinan was named Pinellas County's Teacher of the Year in January.