FAMU's interim president speaks out following his decision to fire senior leadership staff

Florida A&M University Interim President Timothy Beard is speaking out following his decision to fire several members of the university’s senior leadership staff.

After meeting with faculty on Wednesday for their annual planning conference, Beard met with reporters to explain his thought process behind the moves.

“As part of the 100-day action plan that I've shared with the senior leadership, it involves an evaluation and assessment of management," Beard said.

TALLAHASSEE, FL—Florida A&M University faculty and staff convene for the 2024 Faculty and Staff Planning Conference in the Al Lawson Center. Aug 14, 2024.

FAMU's interim president sent out a request for resignations to senior leadership team members Monday to notify them that they had two options—quit or be removed from their position.

“I want to reiterate my sincere gratitude for your service and contributions to our University,” Beard wrote in his letter to team members. “Your leadership during your tenure has left a lasting impact on our institution, and I wish you continued success in your future endeavors.”

Beard has either fired or accepted resignations from at least four senior officers.

As of Wednesday, FAMU is without an athletics director, a communications director, a chief legal officer for its board of trustees, and a government relations director.

Beard confirmed on Wednesday that the vacant positions will likely be filled but hasn’t set a date for when he expects to fill them.

"Its an opportunity for me to really look in terms of the synergy of the team, and what’s going to be the best interest of FAMU going forward," said Beard.

