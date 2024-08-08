Florida A&M University hopes to have a new president by summer 2025

Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees hopes to have a new University president in place by June 30, 2025.

Florida A&M BOT Chair Kristin Harper said she will oversee a 15-person search committee, to sift through potential candidates.

“We will identify and prioritize what's most important to this board as it relates to what the university needs, and therefore what the requirements are for the president," Harper told Trustees Wednesday afternoon.

FAMU BOT / screenshot Florida A&M University trustees met virtually via Zoom Wednesday, Aug., 7, for a 2-day retreat meeting to discuss the university’s presidential search.

Florida A&M’s former President Larry Robinson, stepped down in July after announcing $237 million donation from a donor, that an investigation later found was "fraudulent."

"I want to just make sure that we set our sights high as we look for whomever that next person is going to be," FAMU trustee Kelvin Lawson said Wednesday.

Trustees will hold more discussions on the presidential search during the board's Sept. 11-12 meetings. Meanwhile, Timothy Beard is serving as FAMU’s interim president.

