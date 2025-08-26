Kansas City enthusiast Taylor Swift gets engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating — and that doesn't look like a paper ring.

The pair announced their engagement Tuesday in a joint Instagram post featuring a stunningly large diamond ring and a flowering garden.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift and Kelce shared.

Swift has become a frequent fixture at Chief games since making her relationship with tight end Kelce public in September 2023. The announcement follows another big one she made on the New Heights podcast , introducing her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

On the show, she shared how the podcast sparked their relationship when Kelce spoke about how he failed to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City stop during the Eras tour, calling it a "wild romantic gesture."

"If this guy isn't crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager," Swift said.

Kelce said on the podcast that he was "the luckiest guy in the world" and gave the Eras tour credit for their relationship, stating he left mesmerized and wanting to meet.

"I would have never went on here and told everybody how butthurt I was," Kelce said. "I'd never just been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were."

When the two hard-launched their relationship, StubHub reported that ticket sales for all Chiefs home games tripled for the rest of the season. Local business leaders say they've reaped the benefits of her frequent trips to Kansas City.

The duo have seen not only their relationship but also their professional success soar together. Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2024 and Kelce gunned for a three-peat win at Super Bowl 59 earlier this year — with the pop star watching in the crowd.

Mike Danna, a defensive end for the Chiefs, called the engagement a "blessing" at a news conference shortly after Swift and Kelce's announcement.

"Anytime you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that's a beautiful thing," Danna said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, congratulated the couple on Instagram.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Brittany Mahomes wrote, while the quarterback added three red heart emojis.

