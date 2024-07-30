FAMU Board of Trustees pick Dr. Timothy Beard for interim president

The Florida A&M University board of trustees has finalized the details to hire Timothy Beard as interim president.

Beard got his undergraduate degree from FAMU and previously spent more than a decade working for the school. Most recently he has served as president of Pasco-Hernando State College. Beard’s contract specifies that taking the interim role means he will not be eligible to apply for the full-time position.

He said after his contract was approved Tuesday that he’s excited to serve the FAMU community.

“Florida A&M is an institution that we love very much, and we would certainly give it our all in all to do what we can to make a difference. No one person can do this. The President can't do it alone. The Board of Trustees cannot do it alone. We all need each other to make a difference," he said.

Beard’s salary will start at $400,000 annually with an up to 15% performance bonus. His first day as interim president is next Monday. He’s expected to remain in the post for 12 months or when the new permanent president’s contract starts.

