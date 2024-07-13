FAMU President is stepping down

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson announced Friday he will step down after nearly seven years leading the state’s only historically Black public university and plans to return to the faculty.

In a letter addressed to “FAMUly and Friends” posted online, Robinson did not detail his reasons for deciding to leave the presidency. But he described the decision as coming with “many emotions — pride, joy, gratitude, some sadness, of course, but at the same time, hope and anticipation.”

“The chance to serve our students, the state of Florida and our nation in this unique role has me more convinced than ever of the transformative power of education,” Robinson wrote in the letter. “These past few years have only strengthened my core belief in the unique power of HCBUs (historically Black colleges and universities) to shape lives and nurture critical talent that serve our families and communities. To play even a small part in this is the privilege of a lifetime.”

It was not immediately clear when Robinson will leave the presidency, with the university saying in a news release that the date will be “determined in consultation” with the school’s Board of Trustees. After taking a year-long sabbatical, Robinson plans to return to serving as a professor in FAMU’s School of the Environment, a position he held before becoming president.

Friday’s announcement came after a turbulent time at FAMU, which drew widespread attention after the school accepted — then ultimately rejected — a $237 million donation after questions arose about its legitimacy. The donation was announced at FAMU’s graduation ceremony in May, but it quickly drew skepticism and led to an investigation.

Robinson apologized to trustees during a May board meeting and said he ignored “warning signs” about the purported donation.

“I saw in this unprecedented gift the potential to serve our students and our athletic programs in ways unimaginable at that time. It would truly be transformational, I believed. I wanted it to be real and ignored the warning signs along the way. There was no personal gain, but the impact on our students and our university would have been extraordinary,” Robinson told the trustees.

In a statement Friday, trustees Chairwoman Kristin Harper praised Robinson, saying his “love for FAMU, steady leadership, and unwavering dedication to our students’ success will leave an indelible mark on this university’s history.”

Robinson became president in November 2017 after twice holding the position in interim roles. He also previously served stints as provost and vice president of academic affairs, chief executive officer and vice president for research.

Robinson’s resignation will continue widespread turnover in recent years in the top roles at state universities, with the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of North Florida, the University of South Florida, Florida International University, Florida Gulf Coast University, New College of Florida and Florida Polytechnic University all getting new presidents. Also, Florida Atlantic University has an interim president.

The longest-serving president in the system is University of West Florida President Martha Saunders, who became president of the Pensacola school in January 2017.