© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAMU president apologizes for failed $237M donation as trustees launch an investigation

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:02 AM EDT
Alejandro Santiago
/
WFSU

The donor, Texas hemp farmer Gregory Gerami, has previously attempted to make large gifts to other institutions that fell through.

Two weeks after a record-breaking $237 million donation to Florida A&M University was met with praise—followed by skepticism and questions—the school’s president is apologizing for keeping key people in the dark.

FAMU President Larry Robinson says it was his hope for the possibility of the gift that blinded him to what he says were warning signs that something was amiss.

“I wanted it to be real and ignored the warning signs along the way,” Robinson told his board during a meeting Wednesday. “There was no personal gain. But the impact on our students and our university would have been extraordinary.”

Wednesday’s Special Meeting of the FAMU Board of Trustees was requested after the surprise announcement of a $237 million donation that caught the board, and many other key stakeholders, off guard during the May 4th commencement. There, Robinson and Texas-based hemp investor and commencement speaker Gregory Gerami, announced Gerami had donated the money in the form of shares in his private company.

Gerami has a questionable business background and has previously attempted to make large gifts to other institutions that fell through. Questions over his ability to fulfill the gift have also gone unanswered and FAMU is now dealing with the possibility that the money won’t materialize as promised. Because the shares are in a private company, the school cannot easily convert them to cash and Gerami’s permission would be required for FAMU to sell. The university also hasn’t received an independent valuation on the true worth of the stocks, and that could be anywhere from $0-$300 million.

The school’s board is now conducting an independent investigation into the university’s processes for major gifts and vetting donors.

“It is my belief that with the guidance of this board, we will arrive at a process much more transparent with such large gifts in the future,” Robinson said. “I saw in this unprecedented gift, the opportunity to serve our students and our athletics program in ways unimaginable at that time.”

Amid the ongoing fallout over the donation, FAMU's Vice President of University Advancement, Shawnta Friday-Stroud, resigned from that position. However, Friday-Stroud also serves as the Dean of the business school and will continue on in that role.

Copyright 2024 WFSU

Tags
Education Florida A&M University
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now