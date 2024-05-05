Florida A&M University receives a $237 million donation during Spring commencement

Florida A&M University just got a whole lot richer thanks to a hefty $237 million donation from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami.

Gerami presented the school with the check Saturday afternoon to FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., who said the money will help reshape the university.

“This is transformative for this institution," said Robinson during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the Al Lawson Center. "This is more than $100 million more than we have currently in our endowment at this institution. This is just incredible.”

Gerami, a Texas hemp investor, is the CEO of Batterson Farms Corp. He first reached out to FAMU in 2023 about making a "sizable" donation. Gerami said FAMU’s mission and research in the area of hemp, aligned with his company’s.

"To be able to choose for our foundation, to choose a university where our legacy will continue and it will be the most impactful for generations and generations to come," said Germani.

Saturday’s $237 million contribution is the largest single personal donation in school history and among the largest of any Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the U.S.

FAMU plans to address much needed issues like student scholarships and bring more resources to the University's Center for Disability Access & Resources (CeDAR), which serves about 700 students with disabilities. A few million dollars will be sprinkled into university athletics to help improve aging athletic facilities.

“This gift is absolutely a game changer for FAMU Athletics," Vice President and Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said. "It will transform the way we are able to recruit; it will transform the way we are develop and support our athletes."

