Florida A&M's President Larry Robinson lays out his priorities at 'FAMU Day at the Capitol'

Florida A&M fans, students, and proud alumni gathered at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday for the annual "FAMU Day at the Capitol."

The University is asking for an additional $100 million in funding from the Florida legislature.

“I am excited about Florida A&M University’s at this time in our history," FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said. "Our performance over the past year is evidence that the Legislature’s investment in FAMU, is paying healthy dividends.”

FAMU was recently named the top public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation for the fifth consecutive year and No. 3 overall among all HBCUs, both public and private.

“We will continue to see FAMU on the ascendancy as it continues to rise in the rankings, benefiting the students, faculty and staff,” Florida State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said.

“We're going to work very hard to have a successful session so that we continue to make the investments in FAMU that are necessary to fuel this rise.”

While lawmakers continue to negotiate the state budget, Robinson is asking for $45.5 million in recurring funds to tackle infrastructure projects and fill empty staff positions.

“You know we are the third oldest public institution in the state of Florida, and some days it feels like it," Robinson said.

Florida A&M University officials gather at the state Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 21, to ask for additional funding from the Florida legislature.

Robinson’s priorities also include supporting academic programs. He wants lawmakers to invest an additional $13.1 million into the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. Proposals were also made in the amount of $48 million for the school’s Chemical and Biological Laboratory Research Center, and the School of Business and Industry (SBI) South Wing. The proposal would cost the state over $100 million.

“I am pleased with our progress but as I said, we’re not ready to rest," Robinson said. "I’m optimistic about our future.”

Florida lawmakers will continue meeting up until March 8th to come up with a final spending plan.