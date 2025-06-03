-
Pasco-Hernando State College president resigns after trustees say he was withholding enrollment dataAhead of a special meeting Friday, PHSC President Jesse Pisors resigned after 18 months. The school's board said they have been requesting enrollment data for a year to no avail.
-
The six professors claim the restrictions violate educators’ and students’ speech rights. They say is has "left instructors and students fearful for the future of not only education, but also free thought and democracy in Florida.”
-
Beard got his undergraduate degree from FAMU and previously spent more than a decade working for the school. Most recently he has served as president of Pasco-Hernando State College.
-
State law restricted the use of public funds for Diversity Equity and Inclusion Programs on college and university campuses. Several higher education institutions have begun phasing out those initiatives.