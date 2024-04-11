Pasco Hernando State College eliminates DEI Department

Pasco Hernando State College is the latest academic institution to eliminate their Diversity Equity and Inclusion department in response to state law.

The school quietly closed its Office of Education Access and Engagement this month. While the office's webpage is still running, an email to staff yields the automatic reply that the department "has been dissolved."

When reached for comment, PHSC president Jesse Pisors, said the elimination is part of a "restructuring effort" and to place the college on "stronger financial footing," in the face of a "lean 2025 budget year, partly due to persistently high inflation."

According to Pisors, the move would save the college around $450,000 annually. The college did not say how that money would be reallocated.

Six staff members are listed on the department's website. It's not clear how many lost their jobs or were were assigned. In these types of restructuring scenarios, Pisors said, "affected personnel receive priority when applying for other applicable roles in the college."

The Office of Education Access and Engagement offered support and resources to minority students pursing an associates degree in STEM fields and mentorship to first generation college students.

Other programs included the Success Academy, which focused on increasing engagement with underrepresented students; the LIFE program, which built relationships with the community's faith-based organizations and college prep programs for disadvantaged and minority students.

Signed into law last year, SB 266 banned the state's colleges and universities from using state or federal funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, known as DEI.

During the bill signing, Gov. Ron DeSantis called DEI a discriminatory practice, saying it's "better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination."

Following further instruction from the state earlier this year, universities and colleges began phasing out their DEI departments.

The University of Florida eliminated 28 positions related to its DEI office. About $5 million in funds will be reallocated into a faculty recruitment fund, according to a university memo.

The University of North Florida and Florida International University also disbanded their DEI centers.

The University of South Florida followed suit in March when it halted a search for a new vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The DEI office's webpage now redirects to the state law and regulation set by the Board of Governors, which oversees the public university system.

A new rule adopted by the State Board of Education, which oversees the state's 28 public colleges, defined DEI as "programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment."

PHSC serves about 10,000 students across its six campuses and offers associate's and bachelor's degrees and certificate programs.

Pisors said discontinuing the DEI department will help the college "refocus on core priorities more effectively," which includes enrolling, supporting, teaching and graduating students.

Imani D. Asukile previously led the college's Education Access and Engagement office before retiring in 2021. He said he was "saddened by the news" but hoped that efforts to support underrepresented students continue even without the department.

"I hope brighter days are ahead for the students, faculty, administration, and community. We need a strong Pasco-Hernando State College," said Asukile.

University of Florida officials have tried to reassure the public that they remain committed to diversity despite the defunding of their DEI programs.

Pisors echoed the same, saying that the school's "commitment to serve all citizens of Pasco and Hernando Counties and to support our students, faculty and staff is undiminished."

