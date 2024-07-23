FAMU's Board of Trustees has officially accepted President Robinson’s resignation

Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees officially accepted Larry Robinson’s resignation as President on Tuesday.

His last day is August 4th, two days after a summer graduation ceremony.

“We absolutely acknowledge and thank you for the past 27 years of service to FAMU and the past nearly seven years as president,” Florida A&M Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper Harper told Robinson during Tuesday's meeting.

A letter to the FAMUly from Dr. Larry Robinson… pic.twitter.com/SaFDRtFfaa — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) July 12, 2024

The board has also named retired Pasco-Hernando State College President and FAMU alum Timothy Beard as interim president.

Board chair Harper recommended Beard to the board during Tuesday's morning meeting.

“Dr. Beard has the academic pedigree, administrative experience, political capital and emotional intelligence to lead in this interim period.”

Beard’s interim appointment will be subject to final approval by the University and the state Board of Governors.

The change in leadership comes weeks after Robinson announced his July 12 resignation following a failed $237 million donation from a donor, which is now on hold and under investigation.

“It has really been a remarkable journey for me to see our students in particular succeed,” Robinson told trustees Tuesday. “Everything about FAMU is special, and I’ve had the chance to enjoy all of it.”

Beard is slated to start on August 5th. The board will hold a retreat Aug. 7-8 to discuss a national search for a new president.

