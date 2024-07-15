Florida A&M students react to the resignation of President Larry Robinson

Students at Florida A&M University are reacting to the news of President Larry Robinson resignation.

FAMU freshman student Khahlil Bah said he hasn’t known Robinson for very long. But says he can recall hearing stories about how well he’s led the university and all of Rattler nation for the past six years.

“Before I came here, I heard many great stories about him, how he built up the community even better than what it was before," Bah said.

Robinson was named permanent president in November 2017 and had served as interim twice before. He’s a prominent chemist who has worked at Oakridge National Laboratory and was an Assistant Secretary at NOAA during the Obama Administration.

A letter to the FAMUly from Dr. Larry Robinson… pic.twitter.com/SaFDRtFfaa — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) July 12, 2024

On Friday, Robinson sent an email to FAMU’s Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper, in which she then shared to members of the board announcing his resignation as president.

“With tremendous gratitude for the privilege of leading our beloved Florida A&M University as Interim President in 2016 and President beginning in 2017, and with much optimism for its future, I am writing to inform you of my decision to step down from my position,” Robinson said in his resignation letter.

While the letter does not say why Robinson has chosen to step down now—the move follows a failed $237 million donation and poor licensure rates by some of the university’s prominent programs. Robinson vowed to fix that issue during the June 27 State University System Board of Governors meeting in Orlando.

“Making the stronger correlation between the curriculum and the exams themselves, and making the test prep a mandatory part of the student experience; is going to make a significant difference," stated Robinson.

Adrian Andrews / WFSU Public Media

Under Robinson, FAMU has been ranked as the top public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) nationally—a title it currently holds and has held for the fifth consecutive year. The university also broke the Top 100 in national public universities last year.

But academics aside, FAMU Senior DeAnthony Jamison told WFSU on Friday that he’s going to miss Robinson’s vibrant energy and school spirit.

“He’s somebody who brought good energy and good school spirit. And he made being at FAMU, a good place honestly," said Jamison.

Robinson’s last day will be decided in consultation with the school’s board. He will go on a 12-month leave and return to the campus as a professor in the School of Environment.

