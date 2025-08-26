Why childhood vaccination rates are dipping in Sarasota County

Public health experts are worried about the dip in childhood vaccinations. In Sarasota County, the vaccination rate has slid to about 80% for kindergartners. That’s a lower rate than neighboring counties — and the statewide immunization rate.

On this episode of Florida Matters, we talk about what’s behind vaccine hesitancy in Sarasota County with WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan.

Plus, it’s peak rainy season — meaning mosquitoes are out in full force. You’ll hear from Gabriella Henderson, Community Relations Coordinator with Hillsborough County mosquito management, about how the county is working to control these tiny but dangerous critters.

You can listen to the full episode in the audio player above.