Florida Matters

Why childhood vaccination rates are dipping in Sarasota County

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published August 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
On "Florida Matters," we talk about what's behind the drop in childhood vaccination rates in Sarasota County. Plus, how to protect yourself against mosquitoes.

Public health experts are worried about the dip in childhood vaccinations. In Sarasota County, the vaccination rate has slid to about 80% for kindergartners. That’s a lower rate than neighboring counties — and the statewide immunization rate.

On this episode of Florida Matters, we talk about what’s behind vaccine hesitancy in Sarasota County with WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan.

Plus, it’s peak rainy season — meaning mosquitoes are out in full force. You’ll hear from Gabriella Henderson, Community Relations Coordinator with Hillsborough County mosquito management, about how the county is working to control these tiny but dangerous critters.

You can listen to the full episode in the audio player above.

Florida Matters Health News FloridaVaccinesVaccine ExemptionsMosquitoes
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
