DeSantis wants more families to take advantage of Florida’s Prepaid College Plan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials held a press conference on Monday at Lawton Chiles Elementary School in Orlando to talk about Florida Prepaid.

Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr., said the program lets parents lock in the current tuition rate and then make monthly payments toward their child’s future education.

“Florida is setting an example for the rest of the nation for ensuring that students can access higher education without taking on high amounts of debt,” said Diaz.

The Florida Prepaid College Savings Program is a model for the country and can save families thousands of dollars.



Because we have allowed zero tuition increases, we have been able to lower the prices of Florida Prepaid for Florida families by a whopping $2.6 billion—and have… pic.twitter.com/1PxE3UGXIQ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

“I am proud that Florida not only offers options like Florida Prepaid, but we are also returning money to parents because Governor DeSantis has kept tuition low.”

Gov. DeSantis said Florida Prepaid has been successful but $130 million in funds have yet to be claimed.

"This is the largest program of its kind in the country. There's been over 1.2 million families who have taken advantage of it," DeSantis said at the conference.

Governor DeSantis Highlights the Florida Prepaid College Savings Program in Orlando https://t.co/vQvdMOCtxw — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

The state is giving out $50 gift cards to each parent who opens a prepaid account from now until October 28.

Copyright 2024 WFSU