Florida education leaders require parents to be trained on false threats

Florida education leaders want parents to be reminded annually that they can face consequences if their children report false threats of violence.

The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a rule change that will require school districts to make training available to parents and guardians on the use of FortifyFL, an app where anonymous tips can be submitted about suspicious activities. Students already receive such training.

The training outlines potential fallout for students who make threats or false reports.

“Parents need to understand that all threats will be taken seriously and will result in severe consequences, including for parents,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said during a state board meeting at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

Board Chairman Ben Gibson said it’s important parents and guardians understand the potential repercussions of false threats.

“False threats will not be tolerated,” Gibson said. “School safety is (our) number one priority. And anything that interferes with that and interferes with the safety of our students, we're going to get to the bottom of and make sure that that's not going to be tolerated.”

Under the new rule, the “training must explain the potential consequences for anyone making a threat or false report concerning school or school personnel’s property, school transportation, or a school sponsored activity, including disciplinary actions that may occur at school and possible criminal charges.”

When the board met at Tallahassee State College in October, member Ryan Petty suggested parental accountability when threats are involved “may be something that the Legislature needs to take up next year.”

The rule change is tied to a new state law (HB 1473) that included safety training provided to students in the first five days of the school year. Part of the training includes instructions on FortifyFL.

Office of Safe Schools Vice Chancellor Darren Norris said since the initial training sessions this year, “we have seen a tremendous uptick in the number of tips to FortifyFL, predominantly false tips.”

In September, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood pointed to a rash of false tips made through FortifyFL. Chitwood also followed through with a threat to publicly embarrass minors who made school-violence threats, releasing the mugshot of an 11-year-old accused of making threats at a middle school.

"Since parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm going to start raising them," Chitwood said during a Sept. 14 news conference. "Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there. And if I could do it, I'm going to perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid is up to."

Chitwood added if he could prove parents knew what was going on and didn’t do anything, they would “get perp walked with (their child.)”

