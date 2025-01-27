Sarasota asks parents if they want stricter phone policies at schools

Sarasota County is asking parents for their thoughts on whether schools should allow children to use their mobile phones more, or less during the day.

A survey went out to parents earlier this month via email. It asks if they think the policy should be stricter, for what age groups, and why. Or, if children should be allowed to keep phones with them at all times, in case of emergency.

"The data is out there that cell phone usage and social media is damaging to students' mental health, and I also think that it has been confirmed that it's a distraction academically," said Sarasota school board member Tom Edwards, who raised the issue at a workshop earlier this month.

In Florida, elementary students can't use their phones at all, but middle and high schoolers can in certain circumstances.

The Sarasota County School District follows state law, but could take steps to make its cell phone policy more strict.

School board member Bridget Ziegler said she is favor of stricter rules.

"It has been proven over and over again through studies that it does have a detrimental impact on mental health, on developing minds. It is a distraction, so it is counterproductive to the mission of our school district," Ziegler said.

School board member Liz Barker, who has children in public schools, said she is undecided on the matter, and noted that some parents want to maintain contact in case of emergency.

"We as parents live with a lot of fear," Barker said.

The district wants parents to return the survey by Thursday, January 30. The issue will be tackled again at a future workshop.