The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida teachers' union blasts DeSantis and legislature, over student scores, teacher shortage

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio Bustos
Published May 4, 2025 at 6:51 AM EDT
The Florida Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union, said the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis continue "repeated policy failures" to bolster education across the state.
smolaw11/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Lecture room or School empty classroom with Student taking exams, writing examination for studying lessons in high school thailand, interior of secondary education, whiteboard.

As the 60-day legislative session came to an end, the Florida Education Association said the legislature and governor's actions have led to a decline in SAT scores and reading and math scores and a teacher and staff shortage.

In a blistering critique, the state's largest teachers' union said the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis continue "repeated policy failures" to bolster education across the state.

In a statement released late Friday night, as the 60-day legislative session came to an end, the Florida Education Association said the Legislature and governor's actions have led to a decline in SAT scores and reading and math scores, based on the closely watched data from National Assessment of Educational Progress. And a teacher and staff shortage has left the state without "qualified, highly trained educators in their classrooms."

The FEA reported in January that nearly 3,200 teacher vacancies statewide and a rise in the hiring of uncertified teachers.

The FEA said the state is not paying salaries to keep up with inflation, noting that Florida — for the second year in a row — ranked at the bottom in average teacher pay.

The National Education Association reported last that Florida average pay for teachers climbed to $54,875 in the 2023-24 school year, a 3.3% increase from the previous year. But the NEA said that the higher salary, when adjusted for inflation, fell nearly 13% from 2014-15 to 2023-24.

"We need common sense solutions to public education issues," the FEA said. "Florida needs a new direction."

In February, Florida Education Secretary lauded DeSantis for his support of education.

"Governor DeSantis has been steadfast in his support of Florida's students, teachers, and their families," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr., in a statement listing the government's achievements.

The Legislature failed to pass a budget bill on Friday night, but House and Senate leaders agreed on a "framework" when they return May 12.

Under the deal, the Legislature will return to Tallahassee for an extended session scheduled to last through June 6 to complete a spending deal ahead of the July 1 start of the next fiscal year.
