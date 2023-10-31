© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

Floridians: Has your property insurance gone up, or have you lost coverage altogether?

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published October 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
Shot using a drone during the golden hour shows an upscale suburbs with gold course, lake, houses and roof tops
Rajesh Pandit/Getty Images
iStockphoto
Shot using a drone during the golden hour shows an upscale suburbs with gold course, lake, houses and roof tops

WUSF wants to hear about your experience with Florida's volatile insurance market.

Flooding, rising seas and hurricanes have been making it more difficult to retain affordable property insurance in Florida.

Some homeowners are either experiencing massive rate increases or losing coverage altogether.

If this is something you have faced, WUSF would like to hear your story.

Please fill out the form below, and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.

It's part of WUSF 's partnership with WWNO in Louisiana for an episode of the podcast Sea Change.

Environment Homeowners InsuranceProperty InsuranceYour VoicesAmerica Amplified
Jessica Meszaros
Since 2012, I’ve been a voice on public radio stations across Florida - in Miami, Fort Myers, and now Tampa.
