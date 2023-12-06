Commissioners considering 1,400-acre solar farm in Lakeland's Innovation District

Lakeland commissioners are considering a proposal to build a massive solar farm on property near Florida Polytechnic University, but not everyone seems to be on board with using the land for clean energy.

Williams Acquisitions Holding Company LLC asked for a permit to construct a 1,395-acre solar farm within the city's Innovation District south of University Boulevard, east of N. State Road 33, and east of N. Combee Road.

The proposal

The solar facility would consist of photovoltaic solar panels mounted onto arrays that would contain 90 solar panels. Each array would be approximately 153 feet long, 13 feet wide, and 15 feet tall. The array surface would rotate up to 60 degrees in either direction to follow the sun.

Mayor Bill Mutz said the panels could provide power to Lakeland Electric's grid. The proposal said this facility “aligns with the goals of Lakeland Electric which has promoted the use of alternative energy sources since 1994.”

The municipal-owned utility had announced plans a few years ago to build a 50-megawatt solar farm after shuttering its coal-powered plant, but the Ledger reports, the city had issues finding appropriate land.

The property now in question is a wetland area where phosphate was mined, so the poor soil limits what can be done with the land. The city's business development and transportation manager said most of the area is “limited development zoning and conservation land use.”

Environment and economic concerns

Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley said during a meeting she has concerns about developing it.

"Even though it has an energy appeal to it, and, you know, using solar, and that's a sustainable energy, but we're also taking way more green space," she said.

McCarley said she doesn’t want to look back years from now thinking this was “a dumb idea” because it had an environmental impact that initially wasn’t considered.

“That FP&L solar farm that's north of I-10, right after you get off I-75… it's just like a wave of mirror. And how does that affect our rain cycle and water cycle?” she said.

The company’s proposal addresses visual impacts: The project will be required to maintain a 100-foot setback from State Road 33 and N. Combee Road and a 30-foot setback from all other internal property boundaries.

It will also be required to maintain a buffer consisting of natural vegetation and a minimum six-foot-high fence or wall adjacent to State Road 33 and N. Combee Road.

Commissioner Mike Musick asked why the solar farm is needed in that area.

"What's the reason? Just because they're asking for it? Why do we want allow in that area, you know, the largest solar farm in the region? Where is the benefit?" he asked.

Commissioners want to know if this will be a catalyst for growth in the Innovation District, or a deterrent.

They will vote on whether or not to grant the permit on Dec. 18.