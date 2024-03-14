Tampa Bay Water urges residents to continue conserving amid dry season

A call for conservation from Tampa Bay Water continues.

As we head further into the spring dry season, residents are being asked to cut their water usage by 5%.

Brandon Moore is Public Communications Manager for Tampa Bay Water. He said the cut is very attainable — and pretty simple as well.

“Simply turning off the tap while you're brushing your teeth can save eight gallons of water per day,” Moore said. “For most families, that's probably about 5% of your daily water use.”

According to Tampa Bay Water, the greater Bay region experienced a 5.4 inch rainfall deficit over the last 12 months.

During the dry season, Tampa Bay Water — the area’s wholesale supplier — relies on the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir. It currently holds almost 7.2 billion gallons of water, which is significantly below its full capacity of 15.5 billion gallons.

“Our regional reservoir, we think of it as our water savings account. So when it rains in the summer, we fill it up,” Moore said. “When it gets dry, that's when we use that water. So we hoped to have a full reservoir going into the dry season, which starts in October.”

But last November, Tampa Bay Water issued a stage one drought alert. In turn, the Southwest Florida Water Management District issued a one-day-per-week limit on lawn watering for Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

That restriction was extended last month through July 1.

“I think it’s important to know we've had these watering restrictions in place and I think that the region has responded, residents are saving water, and it's important to know that it's working and that continued efforts are needed as we head into the driest months of the year,” Moore said.

He added that you can find your watering day at mywaterday.org.

He also said that not following the restrictions can become expensive — the member governments that Tampa Bay Water provides water will fine violators between $100 to $200, with the amount increasing with each violation.

Other counties throughout Southwest Florida remain on water restrictions as well.

Southwest Florida Water Management District Lawn watering restrictions based off of location.

Apart from the one-day-a-week watering rule, Tampa Bay Water suggests a variety of other ways to conserve water during the dry season: