© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Budget cuts could 'cripple' a Gulf early warning system that monitors hurricanes and red tides

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
People putting glider into the ocean
Courtesy University of South Florida
Researchers at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science in St. Petersburg launch an undersea glider as part of the Gulf monitoring network

Hurricanes and red tides could become more powerful as the Gulf of Mexico heats to record levels. But budget cuts are threatening a system that monitors conditions there — including programs based in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

A squadron of undersea gliders and sailing drones has been prowling the Gulf the past few years, looking for changes in sea temperature and ocean features known to impact the intensity of hurricanes. But budget cuts proposed in Congress could essentially end that operation.

The program helps fund and coordinate undersea gliders used to help predict hurricane strength that are based at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science in St. Petersburg and Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.

Jorge Brenner is executive director of the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System. He says it will only become more critical to fisheries and coastal communities as ocean warming creates bigger and stronger storms.

"We see that our observations and the work that we provide to different industrial sectors along the coastline, looking at coastal resiliency," he said, "they all depend on the data that we provide more than ever."

Map of glider paths in the Gulf of Mexico
Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System
This is a map of the position of undersea gliders, saildrones and floats during Hurricane Idalia. The blue line is the path of the hurricane.

It would affect the Integrated Ocean Observing Network, of which the Gulf observing system is a part of.

It uses over 1,000 monitors in the Gulf and oceans surrounding the U.S. to track currents, water temperature, oxygen levels, acidification, red tide and algae .

The proposals would cut the program’s annual funding from $42.5 million to $10 million.

Brenner said the 75% proposed budget cuts would "cripple" the early warning system.

"Our observation sites are essential to maintaining safety operations at sea, also along the coastline, its important industries as well, such as fisheries and also maintaining observations, for example, of the red tides that have been in Florida every year," he said.

They are launching a campaign to educate the public about the need to maintain it.

Some 80 gliders were deployed in the Gulf of Mexico for a variety of purposes in 2023.

About one-third of those gliders were deployed for hurricane missions. The U.S. Navy contributed 12 gliders to that effort.

An undersea glider is prepared for launch in 2021
TAMU-GERG
An undersea glider is prepared for launch in 2021
Tags
Environment Gulf of MexicoUSF College of Marine ScienceMote Marine Laboratory2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now