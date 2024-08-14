© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

As a popular coffee bean is threatened by rising temperatures, Florida researchers try a replacement

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published August 14, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT
Paper cup with hot drink on wood table in coffee cafe.
Wipada Wipawin/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Climate change might be coming for your favorite cup of coffee, as rising temperatures are affecting production of Arabica, the most popular coffee bean.

The Robusta coffee bean might have to widely replace Arabica in the next 30 years.

Arabica production is expected to decrease 80% by 2050.

Felipe Ferrão with coffee plants.
Cat Wofford
/
UF/IFAS
"You are talking about like all these issues that we're going to have with rainfall, that is going to be not a well distributed anymore. We have problems of course, with the temperature," said Felipe Ferrão, a University of Florida researcher.

Arabica plants typically grow in cooler weather in the mountains, but base temperatures are rising. So, scientists at UF are focusing on two solutions: adapting farming practices to new environments and developing resilient species.

Ferrão and his colleagues published a study showing that the Robusta coffee bean is highly adaptable as it grows in warmer conditions and. It's easy to grow and has good flavor.

It can also adapt to altitudes.

"Robusta coffee when we compare to Arabica, we have a huge diversity. So, it means that we can find plants we can find like what is called genotypes, that they are more adapted to different conditions," Ferrão said.

The researchers have about 1,000 coffee plants in the ground right now across Florida that they're testing, and Ferrão expects to harvest in September.
Tags
Environment CoffeeExtreme Heat
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
