Floridians balk at a plan to add golf, pickleball and hotels to state parks

A proposal by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to build golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at state parks has drawn lots of backlash.

And it's not limited to residents and environmentalists.

Unlike the issues of abortion, LGBTQ rights, race and guns that have divided voters, state parks apparently hold a place in the hearts of Floridians regardless of party. The state park system has received national recognition for years, and people are resistant to change the protected lands they enjoy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also getting pushback from fellow Republicans.

“Our vision (for state parks) did not contemplate the addition of golf courses and hotels, which in my view are not in line with the peaceful and quiet enjoyment of nature,” outgoing Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo posted on X. “From what I know at this time, the proposal should not move forward in its current form.”

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson also weighed in, saying the parks should be "enjoyed and protected."

Subscribers to WUSF's Wake Up Call morning newsletter also weighed in on Thursday. Here's a sampling of comments:

The "Great Outdoors Initiative" is a terrible idea. The "outdoors" are disappearing too quickly now with overdevelopment. Let's leave the golf courses and pickleball courts in the gated communities.

— Duane Vann



— Duane Vann

* * *

I am so disappointed in the Department of Environmental Protection under DeSantis leadership. Our state parks are already underfunded and do not need development for trendy sports such as Pickleball. Florida continues to face a climate crisis and development of our protected parks is not the answer. In my community I have talked about this issue to others and each time the dilapidated existing sports complexes, golf courses, and condos have been brought up. Let's improve our existing infrastructure and encourage environmental protections for our state.

— Allison Summers



— Allison Summers

* * *

The "Great Outdoors Initiative" is a shortsighted, environmentally careless initiative. Everyone who loves our beautiful state parks needs to make their voices heard.

— Evan Earle Jr.



— Evan Earle Jr.

* * *

A spokesperson for DeSantis defended the plans — which are not final — and touted the administration’s investments in protecting and conserving the state’s natural resources.

“Teddy Roosevelt believed that public parks were for the benefit and enjoyment of the people, and we agree with him,” press secretary Jeremy Redfern said. “But it’s high time we made public lands more accessible to the public.”

The Department of Environmental Protection did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

All of the parks slated for development are near heavily visited tourist destinations, including Miami, Tampa, Panama City and St. Augustine.

The DEP spelled out plans for each park. Specifically, the plan calls for a disc golf course and pickleball courts at Hillsborough River State Park, and pickleball at Honeymoon Island State Park.

Advocates say places like Topsail Hill Preserve State Park near Destin are literal beacons on a hill — the preserve is known for its 25-foot-high sand dunes that tower over a stretch of the Panhandle known for its spring break destinations and military installations.

Eric Draper, a former head of the Florida Park Service, said Topsail is one of the last undeveloped stretches of Florida's Gulf coast.

In that part of the state, Draper said, “you can stand on the beach, you look right, you look left, and you just see a lot of condos and developments and houses. But this is one place that you can stand and look for three miles and not see any development.”

Under the new plan, Topsail would get up to four pickleball courts, a disc golf course and a new hotel with a capacity of up to 350 rooms — a scale of development that Draper said is more in line with a conference center than a quiet beach retreat.

Another proposal is for a golf complex at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County on the state’s southeast coast north of West Palm Beach. Building the golf courses would entail removing a boardwalk and observation tower as well as relocating the residences and offices of park staff, and existing cabins for visitors.

A change.org petition targeting the would-be golf complex at Jonathan Dickinson had netted more than 60,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

It is not the first time a Republican administration has raised the idea of leveraging more revenue from state parks by providing golf, lodging and other attractions. But past ideas were quickly dropped after public opposition.

In 2015, then-Gov. Rick Scott's administration floated plans to allow cattle farmers to graze their herds and loggers to harvest timber from park lands.

Legendary former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus has long lobbied state officials to underwrite his push to build golf courses in state parks, efforts that fizzled following public pushback.



Public meetings

The public can weigh in on the plans for parks in the Tampa area on Aug. 27 from 3 to 4 p.m. Commenters will have three minutes to speak.

Hillsborough River State Park: Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Community Room D.

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Community Room D. Honeymoon Island State Park: The District, 11141 U.S. 19 N., Suite 204, Clearwater.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.