The proposal to add golf courses and pickleball courts to Florida state parks drew harsh response from Republican lawmakers and subscribers to WUSF's Wake Up Call morning newsletter.
Hillsborough would also get a disc golf course as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection detailed its vision for all of the state parks.
It would potentially add golf courses, pickleball courts, and other activities as a way to increase public access. Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Park are on the list of potential parks.