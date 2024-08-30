State drops controversial parks plan, Florida jobs outlook and weekly briefing

State drops controversial parks plan

This week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection scrapped its controversial plans for several state parks.

The proposals included new pickleball courts, disc golf courses, lodges with up to 350 rooms and a golf course. From Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine to Topsail Hill Preserve and Camp Helen State parks near Destin in the panhandle, nine state parks in total were targeted for changes.

News of the plans drew swift public outrage and condemnation from both Republican and Democratic politicians.

By Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is going back to the drawing board. The state environment agency said it will revisit any possible park changes next year.

Guests:

Jenny Staletovich , environmental editor for WLRN.

, environmental editor for WLRN. Steve Newborn, reporter for WUSF.

Florida jobs outlook

The national unemployment rate has been rising in recent months. In Florida, the jobless rate has risen from 2.9% a year ago to 3.3% this summer. Still, there are more jobs in Florida compared to a year ago even as the unemployment rate has risen.

To break down the numbers we spoke with the head of the U.S. agency for labor. We also spoke about the Biden administration’s efforts to crackdown on price-gouging.

Guest:

Julie Su, Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Weekly briefing

New rules went into effect this month that change how realtors get paid when helping people buy and sell a property.

A federal judge in Texas put a pause on a new Biden Administration immigration policy that gives undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens legal status without having to first leave the U.S. The judge’s stay this week comes from a lawsuit filed by the Republican attorneys general of 16 states, including Florida.

A state law that prevents kids from starting puberty blockers and hormone therapy is back in effect while an appeals case moves forward. A district judge had blocked Florida's law restricting access to gender-affirming care earlier this year.

Osceola County School Board is among the first in the state to turn away from a new state law allowing chaplains in public schools. This week, the board voted against implementing the voluntary program.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media