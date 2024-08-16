© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

School phone bans, UF student journalist uncovers Sasse’s spending, remembering Hurricane Charley

WLRN Public Media
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago.
AP/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discussed cellphone restrictions in K-12 schools, journalist Garrett Shanley's reporting on former UF president Ben Sasse’s record spending, Hurricane Charley 20 years later, Hurricane Debby recovery efforts and impact on wildlife, and a new TV series filmed in Florida.

Cellphone bans in K-12 schools 

Back-to-school means backpacks, books and new pencils. But there will be no cellphones in some of the largest public school districts in the state.

A new state law prohibits students from using their phones at school during instructional time. And some districts have adopted complete bans during the entire school day.

Guests:

  • Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association. 
  • Scott Howat, chief communications officer for Orange County Public Schools. 

UF student journalist uncovers Sasse’s record-spending 

The Alligator, an independent, student-owned newspaper at the University of Florida, this week reported a massive increase in spending under former president Ben Sasse.

During Sasse’s 17-month tenure, his office spent over $17 million, more than double the spending before he became president. Now, Florida’s chief financial officer has called on the university to investigate the spending.

Guest:

  • Garrett Shanley, university editor for The Alligator. 

Remembering Hurricane Charley and Debby recovery efforts 

20 years ago this week, Hurricane Charley made landfall during one of the busiest times in the tropics. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall near Cayo Costa, just west of Fort Myers, marking the beginning of a historic run of storms in Florida’s history.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents in 10 Florida counties recovering from Hurricane Debby. Most of the counties are in the Big Bend and northeast Florida regions. But the federal declarations also include Sarasota and Manatee counties along the Gulf Coast.

Early estimates in insured losses for Hurricane Debby are estimated at $114 million, according to state insurance regulators. About 60% percent of the claims filed so far are for damage to homes.

