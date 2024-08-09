The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup: Live from Key West
This week on The Florida Roundup, we went to Key West for a special show with a live studio audience. First, we spoke with former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Then, we were joined by WLRN’s environment editor Jenny Staletovich to talk about warming ocean waters and coral reef restoration. And later, we heard from Julia Cooper, WLRN reporter covering the Florida Keys.
Key West is the last island of the chain, marking the end of Florida … and often the first place many of the impacts of climate change are seen.
We visited the southernmost city for a special edition of The Florida Roundup to look at how what’s happening here can inform sustainability efforts across the state. We also spoke about the high cost of living with rising insurance premiums, vacation rentals, and access to health care.
Guests:
- Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, former U.S. Representative (FL-26th).
- Jenny Staletovich, environment editor for WLRN.
- Julia Cooper, WLRN reporter covering the Florida Keys and South Dade.
