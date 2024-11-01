Manatee viewing returns to TECO's Big Bend power plant following hurricanes

Two hurricanes within a one-month span won't keep manatees from gathering in one of their favorite winter spots.

Starting Nov. 1, visitors can see manatees gathering in the warm waters of Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

Despite Helene and Milton, the center has recovered in time to welcome guests this season.

“We’re ready to welcome manatees to our warm waters, as well as the thousands of guests who come to see them in the wild each year,” Stan Kroh, manager of TECO's Land and Stewardship Programs, said in a news release.

The canal has been home to manatees since the early 1970s. The warm water discharge canal of TECO's Big Bend Power Station is a refuge for large numbers of manatees when water temperatures drop to 68 degrees or lower.

Approximately 190 manatees have been recorded visiting the canal for over 20 years, with one returning for a record 42 years, according to the release.

In addition to seeing the manatees, visitors can explore the nature trail and enjoy the views from the 50-foot observation tower. Guests can also interact with rays in touch tanks after Thanksgiving.

The Manatee Viewing Center is a public-private partnership featuring both nature and technology. This campus is an anchor attraction for the Florida Conservation and Technology Center (FCTC) and has served over 7 million guests to date.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 15 except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. It closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

No pets are allowed, only trained service animals.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit TECO's website or call (813) 228-4289.