Red tide is on the march along area beaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:24 PM EST
Map of red tide along Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties
karen.atwood
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Heavier concentrations were found this week at several beaches in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Anyone heading to beach this weekend might want to keep a watch out for red tide.

Heavy concentations of the toxin were found this week at four beaches in Sarasota County and at Anna Maria Island and Fort DeSoto.

In Sarasota, those include Manasota Beach, Brohard Beach, Venice Inlet and New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported offshore of Pinellas County, and along Manatee and Sarasota beaches.

Respiratory irritation was also reported over the past week in Sarasota County.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict northwestern movement of surface waters and southeastern movement of subsurface waters in most areas over the next three and a half days.

Map of red tide along Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots
Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
