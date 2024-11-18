Birdwatchers oppose bid to build 170 homes by Sarasota’s Celery Fields

Birdwatchers and concerned citizens in Sarasota are mobilizing against a proposal to build a new neighborhood in a floodplain next to a protected wildlife area, saying the county must take a stand against such developments.

Developer D.R. Horton wants to build about 170 homes on 49 acres of farmland across from the Raymond Road boardwalk in Celery Fields, a popular birdwatching spot. The Sarasota County Planning Commission will consider the plan on Thursday.

The 5 p.m. meeting in Venice at the R.L. Anderson Administration Center will not be live streamed, according to county officials who say that’s because of damage to the county administration center in downtown Sarasota.

“We are obviously opposed to the development,” said Sara Reisinger, president of the Sarasota Audubon Society. “It's only across a two-lane, small road from our premier birding boardwalk.”

courtesy Sarasota Audubon Society An aerial map of the farm that is proposed for rezoning, and its proximity to Celery Fields

Citing data from eBird, Reisinger said other areas that have been developed adjacent to Celery Fields have led to a steep decline in avian visitors.

“In Ackerman Park there used to be over 170 species of birds, and they built an apartment complex next to it, and there are only 60 species of birds left," Reisinger said.

“You have all the construction and all the noise and all the light — the birds disappear.”

ALSO READ: A YouTube video reveals a dike breach during Debby that caused mysterious Sarasota flooding

Celery Fields comprises about 400 acres owned by Sarasota County. The area serves as the county’s primary flood mitigation zone but is also popular for hikers and birdwatchers.

Sandhill cranes, purple gallinule and barn owls are among the some 250 bird species that have been spotted in its marshlands, ponds and canals, surrounded by oaks, willows, and pine trees, according to the Audubon Society.

Traffic on the two-lane road leading to and from the farm area is projected to increase by 1,712 cars per day, according to a county staff report.

Critics also point out that 65% of the area is in the 100-year floodplain, meaning it cannot withstand more than 10 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

courtesy Tom Matrullo A photo taken a day after Tropical Storm Debby passed Sarasota shows the area that would be developed is completely flooded.

Pictures taken by local residents show the land, known as the Smith farm, appeared to be two to three feet underwater during Tropical Storm Debby in August.

“The stormwater portion of the report does not include that this area had flooding at least twice,” said Susan Schoettle-Gumm, an attorney who spoke on a Zoom call last week organized by the Audubon Society, as well as one convened by the Sarasota Citizen Action Network.

ALSO READ: A developer’s plans near Celery Fields in Sarasota confound environmentalists

She said flooding was severe in a 1992 storm, and more recently, in Debby, which passed Sarasota as a tropical storm this summer, dumping as much as 17 inches of rain in some spots and causing $57.9 million in damage, according to Sarasota County government estimates.

“Both of those instances, this property was completely under water,” said Schoettle-Gumm, a former member of the Sarasota County Stormwater Environmental Utility Advisory Committee.

“Had there been homes on that land, there would have been at least a safety risk to the residents, because they probably would have been isolated and been on an island, you know, in a sea of water. Or their homes would have flooded,” she said.

credit: Kimley-Horn An aerial map that shows the plan for D.R. Horton development, with yellow cars that indicate space for single family homes and a large pond in the center of the neighborhood.

The existing zoning for the area is one unit per 10 acres, so about five homes could be built there.

The developer wants to increase that to 3.5 units per acre, which it says is below the maximum density it could seek. Each house would be built on a plot of about 5,000 square feet.

Schoettle-Gumm said her analysis shows most developments near Celery Fields are one or two units per acre.

“I believe they are just trying to cram too many houses on this parcel,” said Schoettle-Gumm.

Those who wish to speak against the rezoning proposal could also point out that the property is adjacent to an area that is recognized by the state of Florida as protected conservation land under the stewardship of Sarasota County, and that building it up would be incompatible with that use, she added.

courtesy: Florida Natural Areas Inventory A map for conservation lands in Florida shows in yellow the area Sarasota County is responsible for in Celery Fields. The farmland is in the lower right portion, in green: https://www.fnai.org/webmaps/ConLandsMap/index.html#data_s=id%3Awidget_4_output_config_11%3A0.

The developer’s plan includes a large “detention pond” in the center of the property that would mean about 40 percent of the land remains open.

Representatives for the developer said they take Audubon’s concerns seriously and have incorporated extra buffers and would also plant the same kinds of trees that exist in the area to maintain consistency for wildlife.

“What we've done, especially along with the northern and the majority of the western boundary, is to not only offset our homes an additional 60 feet, but also create some additional habitat,” said Kelley Klepper, a planner with Kimley Horn and Associates, during a May conference call about the property plans.

Representatives for the developer said the land is desirable for housing because it is within the county's urban service boundary, is devoid of any native habitat, is close to job opportunities and to the Celery Fields with its walking trails and birdwatching sites.

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF Birds are often seen in the marshy grassland along Raymond Road, across a narrow, two-lane road from the area that is proposed for more development.

A key issue before the planning commission is whether the proposed rezone is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.

Thursday's meeting is at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.

About 169 seats are available in the chamber and overflow rooms are being set up so residents can hear the proceedings.

“I care deeply about restoring these wild places, even if they're little pockets like this one,” said Reisinger, who became president of the Sarasota Audubon Society earlier this year.

“It's all this chiseling away that's occurring that I'm really passionate about stopping, because that's how we end up losing the big picture,” she said.

