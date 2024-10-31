© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A YouTube video reveals a dike breach during Debby that caused mysterious Sarasota flooding

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:35 AM EDT
A man in a green shirt stands at a podium before a large screen and a roomful of people at Selby Library in Sarasota
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
At Selby Library on October 24, 2024, Stephen Suau delivered a presentation on causes of the flooding during Debby, which passed Sarasota August 4 as a tropical storm before making landfall in northern Florida as a hurricane.

Stephen Suau uncovered the breach while watching the video. He was the first to organize a stormwater department in Sarasota County, and says he was not paid for his independent review.

The pounding rains from Tropical Storm Debby had mostly subsided when Allison Cavallaro awoke on Monday, Aug. 5, but the water outside her home in the Laurel Meadows neighborhood of Sarasota kept creeping closer.

First, the water pooled on the street, then her lawn, then it was seeping into her A/C unit, her garage, and by late afternoon, it was sloshing around her living room. Then, the brown water lingered for days.

"We all were like, 'why aren't you pumping this out? What's going on?' " Cavallaro recalled.

A u shaped couch with brown water all around it, in a living room flooded with water
Allison Cavallaro
/
Courtesy
The Cavallaros' living room after Debby flooded the Laurel Meadows neighborhood.

Laurel Meadows was not in a flood zone, yet it flooded far worse than even some nearby neighborhoods, leading many to wonder why.

"This county is scared," Cavallaro said this week, standing near the RV where she now lives with her family. It's parked outside her home, which has been gutted due to all the water damage.

"If they don't get the real information, they're going to think it's over-development, it's negligence, it's all these things that that we don't know."

A white home surrounded by floodwater about two feet high from the foundation
Allison Cavallaro
/
Courtesy
The Cavallaros' home was among more than 80 that flooded in Laurel Meadows during Debby.

On Thurs., Oct. 24, Cavallero was among those in the standing-room-only crowd when Stephen Suau presented the results of his independent review of the flooding in Debby at Selby Library.

Suau was the first engineer to organize a stormwater department in Sarasota. He left that job more than two decades ago, and opened his own consulting firm.

Not long after the storm passed, he said the county asked him to do a third-party review of the flooding. Suau declined to be paid for it, wanting to be sure there wasn't a perception that the county had bought his opinion in any way.

A room with drywall cut out four feet from the ground, a table saw and a grill inside, cement floors
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
The interior of the Cavallaros' home three months after Debby.

"In thinking about it, I realized that something very unusual might have happened," Suau told the crowd at the event, organized by the Sarasota Citizen Action Network (SCAN).

Armed with an intimate knowledge of the stormwater systems around Sarasota County, the floodplains and the way water generally behaves here, Suau said an important clue came from this YouTube video posted by a resident.

About 35 seconds in, the video by Blayde Stone showed water flowing over Delft Road, heading west. The road borders the southern edge of Laurel Meadows and goes straight toward Cow Pen Slough.

"There's several inches of water that have gotten up over this road, and it's falling, like rippling over this road," Suau explained. He learned the video was taken on Wednesday, or more than two days after Debby passed by.

"I realized there was a breach," Suau said, referring to the earthen berm, or dike, that separates Cow Pen Slough from the Phillippi Creek basin.

An aerial map shows where the breach occurred with red arrows pointing out the water flow to Laurel Meadows
Steven Suau
/
Courtesy
Suau provided this aerial map to show where the breach occurred and the direction of water flow to Laurel Meadows.

Suau alerted the county. "I told them, go out to the end of Delft Road and just go south. And it's got to be down there somewhere. By the end of the day, they found it."

The breach was located in a graded earthen mound that is built between different water bodies to keep one from moving into the other, essentially dividing Cow Pen Slough from the Phillippi Creek basin.

The breach was repaired before Hurricane Helene came along in September, county officials confirmed.

A woman stands by a water heater and ripped out drywall in the garage
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
The damage to Allison Cavallaro's home was extensive, but she says she being able to help others is a motivating force.

Suau said a remote sensing method known as LIDAR showed the breach had been there since 2018.

"It's been there for a little while, five or six years. And when I looked at the video, you could see that it was like Brazilian peppers and woody plants that were in the breach," Suau said, referring to a video he said was sent to him of the location by the county.

Spencer Anderson, Sarasota County's director of public works, said he has worked closely with Suau.

"We became aware of the the breached area after Tropical Storm Debby came through, and yes, that does appear to be a major contributing factor to the flooding in Laurel Meadows," Anderson told WUSF.

"The rainfall is the major reason, right? I'm not sure if there wouldn't have been flooding if that didn't happen, but there is most likely an exacerbating issue from the breach."

The heaviest rain from Debby drenched Sarasota on Sun., Aug. 4, dumping as many as 17 inches of rain in some areas before making landfall as a hurricane in the Big Bend region to the north.

The rainfall from Debby exceeded the 100-year storm standard that Sarasota's stormwater systems are built to withstand — up to 10 inches of rain in a 24 hour period.

A sign that says Laurel Meadows, at the entrance to the neighborhood
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
The Laurel Meadows neighborhood in Sarasota sustained significant flooding during Debby.

Anderson said it's not clear how long the problem existed.

"The rainfall is a significant portion of what happened, but we're not 100% sure what was there prior to this. It's an area that doesn't have eyes on it very often," Anderson said.

Suau said his recommendations to the county will be delivered in the coming days. He says yearly inspections of such dikes should be common practice going forward.

For Cavallaro, hearing the presentation Suau gave provided some answers.

"It gave me peace of mind. I believe he's right. I believe all of the evidence lines up, and I'm glad that he put it out there. I feel like the county is being transparent, and they're keeping us up to date as they learn what's going on," Cavallaro said.

A woman in gray shirt and black shorts looks around her home, with no tile floors or drywall
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
The Cavallaro's home has been gutted and cleaned since the flooding, but it's not ready to live in yet

But she and other residents still have questions. Most of those who live in Laurel Meadows suffered six-figure losses, of belongings and damage to their homes that must be repaired.

Only a handful of families have been able to return to their homes three months after the storm.

"We want to know, is it going to happen again? Did you fix the problem for good? And why was it not fixed from 2018 on? What happened?" Cavallaro said.

She said some residents are considering legal action.

"If it shouldn't have happened, then shouldn't they be held responsible for the negligence? We don't know how that looks. We don't know if an attorney is willing to take this on. Hopefully so."
Tags
Weather FloodingHurricane DebbySarasota
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
