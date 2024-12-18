Key West delays water quality testing linked to cruise ships

Water quality monitoring around Key West’s shallow harbor that linked cruise ships to plumes of sediments as potent as a passing hurricane could be in jeopardy after city commissioners postponed a contract for the second time.

Commissioners say they’ll take another look at the contract next month, but that raised questions about behind-the-scenes jockeying for control.

“ I have been asking for water quality monitoring since 2017 and we're at the cusp of actually getting data,” said commissioner Sam Kaufman. “A ny delay in this seems to me to be an attempt to undermine or derail this process and I suspect for special interests. And if that's the case, then that is not good.”

Testing over the last year revealed cruise ships often stirred up sediments at levels that exceeded limits set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a year's worth of tracking data by the College of the Florida Keys. The college found 32 events where amounts often reached levels above what hurricanes like Helene and Milton generate when they passed the Keys, according to Patrick Rice, principal investigator for marine research at the college.

But in November a scientist with Mote Marine Lab raised questions about the methodology of the testing that measures sediment, or turbidity, along with other pollution.

The monitoring was initially part of efforts by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary started in 2020 during the Covid shutdown and included waters near Key West. After residents approved a long term plan on quality of life issues in 2021 that included improving water quality, the city agreed to partner with the college on a federal grant. The city paid an additional $160,000. This contract totals $127,000.

Mote scientist Emily Hall, who sits on the city committee to address water quality, sent a letter last month raising concerns about how samples were being collected and said she’d asked to see the raw data.

Hall referred questions to Mote spokeswoman Kathryn Gentile, who said Hall wanted to ensure the work was being properly peer-reviewed. She could not say whether Mote was interested in taking over the monitoring.

“Mote is appreciative of Key West’s desires to advance water quality and Dr. Hall’s goal is to make sure the plan is thoroughly evaluated,” she said.

In explaining the testing to city commissioners, Rice said sampling follows the same methodology used by Florida International University to test water over the last 25 years. This monitoring expands locations and increases the frequency to provide a better look at conditions, Rice explained.

“Basically what we’re doing is amping up the resolution,” he said.

Increased turbidity in water can damage coral, seagrass and other wildlife. In 2021, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection recommended increasing limits on turbidity to better protect coastal waters inhabited by sponges, queen conchs and other wildlife. But this year, regulators decided to postpone any changes.

City commissioner Lissette Carey asked if the city had explored finding cheaper options.

Kaufman warned about any move to derail the testing, which could jeopardize the long term data needed to get a more accurate account of problems.

”Anybody who cares about our nearshore waters, should pay attention to this,” he said. “Because if there are special interests that are trying to undermine this process and derail it so we don't have the data, beware and pay special attention.”

