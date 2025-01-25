Florida Aquarium is treating cold-stunned turtles rescued off St. Augustine

Last week's winter storm did more than dump as much as 10 inches of snow on the Florida Panhandle and produce frigid temperatures across the state.

It also placed the state's wildlife in jeopardy, including endangered sea turtles.

According to a news release from The Florida Aquarium, "waves of green sea turtles" were being rescued off Florida's east coast, near St. Augustine.

And as temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean plunged into the 50s, the aquarium said it took in 18 turtles that are now receiving care at its sea turtle rehabilitation center in Apollo Beach.

"These patients receive the same level of compassionate care as beloved pets in emergency veterinary clinics but typically require months of treatment before they can be returned to their natural environment," Debborah Luke, the aquarium’s senior vice president of conservation, said in the release.

1 of 4 — Cold Stunned Turtle6_FlaAquarium_012525.jpg The Florida Aquarium took in 18 cold-stunned turtles that were rescued off the coast of St. Augustine on Jan. 23 and 24, 2025. They're undergoing treatment at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach. The Florida Aquarium / Courtesy

Cold-stunned turtles typically experience symptoms similar to frostbite, and the condition is life-threatening.

Turtles exposed to cold water for long periods become lethargic, are unable to swim, and are prone to hypothermia, malnutrition, and infections.

The turtles that arrived at the aquarium were "extremely debilitated" and had "dangerously low body temperatures," according to the release.

Staff at the rehabilitation center examine the turtle, while also performing X-rays, bloodwork, and administering medication.

The treatment isn't cheap, however. Luke estimates it costs $15,000 to care for each turtle.

Visitors can watch the turtles being treated at the rehabilitation center, which is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from November through April. Admission is free.