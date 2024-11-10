Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but hurricanes washed many away

Sea turtle nests increased this year along a stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast before a trio of hurricanes washed many of them away, aquarium officials said Friday.

There were 271 nests documented by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium this year along a 21-mile stretch of beach that their teams patrol during nesting season. That compares with 227 nests in 2023.

The aquarium said in a news release that “a large percentage” of active nests were washed out by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. Turtle nesting season typically runs from mid-April to the end of October along beaches south of Clearwater. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November.

This year also marked the first time a documented leatherback turtle nest was found in Pinellas County. The aquarium's patrol team was also able to witness the leatherback hatchlings make their way to the sea.

There were also two green turtle nests documented. Most of the nests in the area are loggerhead turtles, the most numerous of the turtles that lay their eggs on Florida beaches.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has not yet posted 2024 nest totals for the entire state. In 2023, the 133,840 loggerhead nests broke a state record set in 2016, and the 76,500 green turtle nests were well above the mark set in 2017.