© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Sarasota commissioners vote 5-0 against bid to rezone farmland by Celery Fields birding spot

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:28 PM EST
A grassy pasture with a large pond in the center and a lone black cow behind a fence
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF
The Smith Family Farm is zoned for about five homes. Developer D.R. Horton wanted to build 126 there.

County commissioners heard several hours of public comment from opponents who said the development would lead to more flooding and fewer birds.

Sarasota County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted down a proposal to rezone farmland by Celery Fields, citing the risk of flooding nearby homes and destroying an environmental "gem."

Developer D.R. Horton had sought the county's permission to build 126 homes on a 50-acre plot owned by the Smith family. It is zoned for five homes and is mainly farmland for grazing.

"I don't want my personal home to be flooded because a national developer wants to make a killing at our local expense," said Sarasota resident Tim Litchet, a retired attorney who specialized in zoning and development.

He was among about 60 people who spoke against the deal.

Others in opposition included birdwatchers who are fond of the Raymond Road boardwalk area, where many species can be seen in the wetlands.

"It is not compatible, in my opinion, with what this gem is. I do not think this was a difficult decision," said commissioner Teresa Mast.

The area flooded in August during what was then Tropical Storm Debby, and many residents spoke about witnessing the high waters firsthand.

"To me, it seems pretty simple. The area floods. And bringing fill into a site that floods is going to disperse the water elsewhere, and we are not supposed to do that," said commissioner Mark Smith.

Celery Fields is a 440-acre stormwater tract for the Phillippi Creek Drainage Basin. Formerly an agricultural area for growing celery, it now a well-known wildlife habitat with 250 bird species that visit annually, according to Sarasota Audubon Society.
Tags
Environment agricultural landCelery FieldsDevelopersNature
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now