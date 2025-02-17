A proposed toll road puts Bok Tower Gardens' peace and tranquility at risk

What is now a tranquil sanctuary could soon be infiltrated by the sounds of traffic.

Bok Tower Gardens is known for its quiet nature displays, winding paths and famed carillon bells.

David Price is president of the Lake Wales-based attraction.

He said the new toll road proposed by the Florida Department of Transportation could impact this peace and tranquility.

Specifically, he said that two of the proposed corridors for the Central Polk Parkway East could mean a lot of noise for the gardens.

"There's going to be a lot of trucks on this road," Price said. "Those trucks they're coming from the (nearby) CSX multimodal site will be using this road, so there will be a lot of truck noise and it will be loud in the garden."

However, Price said they are in contact with the state.

"We've expressed our concerns both from standpoint of being a national historic landmark, but also in terms of our land preservation, and so they're aware of that — we haven't heard anything back from them," Price said.

Florida Department of Transportation / Facebook This Florida Department of Transportation map includes the four different proposed corridors for the Central Polk Parkway East. Corridors C and D, seen at the far right in purple and green, would approach Bok Tower Gardens the closet.

Price said two of the proposed corridors would come within 2,600 feet of the gardens' northern border — about the length of seven football fields.

In addition to the noise, Price pointed out that the road would also bring light pollution to the area, as well as run through a panther and wildlife corridor.

And while Price said tower officials don't want to stop the road, they just want to protect Edward Bok's vision for the property.

"The founder started the garden 100 years ago as a peaceful place of repose and also a nature preserve," Price said. "That's our concern, that (the road) is going to really impact the peacefulness and the wildlife of the garden."

Tower officials have asked people on social media to reach out to the Florida Department of Transportation with their questions, comments, and concerns.

