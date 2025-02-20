© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
New tools against red tide show 70% success rate in Venice canal testing by Mote lab

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 20, 2025 at 6:18 PM EST
Several silver dead fish in water covered by grass
Mote Marine Laboratory
/
Courtesy
Red tide causes fish kills, as seen off the coast of Venice.

The experiments marked the first time the environmentally safe, plant-based agents were used outside of the lab after about six years of development.

Two environmentally safe, plant-based agents were used recently to kill red tide in southern Sarasota County, officials at Mote Marine Laboratory said Thursday.

The experiments marked the first time the tools were used outside of the lab after about six years of development.

The agents are called Xtreme, from Heartland Energy Group, and Clear, developed by Mote.

The field experiments were effective in reducing Karenia brevis, the organism that causes the fish kills that have been spreading off Sarasota lately.

"A 70% kill rate of the Karenia brevis, that's a win for us," said Kevin Claridge, a vice president at Mote Marine Laboratory.

Woman in blue T-Shirt and cap on a boat that is spraying the CLEAN agent to kill red ride
Mote Marine Laboratory
A boat uses a device that can be dropped into the water just below the surface, so the red tide-killing agent is deployed there instead of being sprayed on top of the water.

Lab experiments had showed a higher kill rate for the agents, but real-life scenarios are different.

"We do think this is a success. You're stepping out of the lab and moving into the field environment with additional new variables," he added.

Red tide is no longer in the two canals that were treated in Venice, according to Mote.

More field tests are expected in the coming weeks.

A third technology, called Ozonix, which uses a process of creating bubbles to kill red tide without chemicals, should be available for use soon, Claridge said.
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
