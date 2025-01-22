Red tide is finally fading in the waters off Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties

Red tide is receding in the waters off Sarasota County. For the first time in weeks, only background levels of the toxin were detected.

That follows several weeks where medium and high concentrations were found on the county's beaches.

In Manatee County, only very low amounts were found at Anna Maria Island and Longboat Pass Boat Ramp. Medium concentrations were reported on the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier and in the mouth of Tampa Bay.

In Pinellas County, low amounts persist in Bayboro Harbor, south of downtown St. Petersburg.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were reported during the past week off Sarasota County.