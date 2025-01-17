© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Red tide is easing in Sarasota County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM EST
map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

The latest state report on red tide shows no more heavy concentration of the toxin were found.

Red tide seems to be easing off beaches in southern Sarasota County.

The latest report from state environmental officials comes just days after heavy amounts of the toxin were detected around Venice and Englewood.

Now, medium amounts are being found off Nokomis, Anna Maria Island and the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier.

Lighter amounts were reported off Bradenton Beach, Venice, Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach.

In Pinellas, light amounts of red tide are reported off Bayboro Harbor, south of downtown St. Petersburg; Fort DeSoto; and Egmont Key.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were reported this week in Sarasota County.
